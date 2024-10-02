Back in the 70s with showers today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! A weak cold front slides across the area today- sparking light spotty showers during the morning and afternoon hours. Clouds will linger thanks to a persistent onshore wind and temperatures will rise into the upper-60s and low-70s. More sunshine is expected late-week with highs climbing into the mid and upper-70s. The weekend looks mostly dry with added sunshine and mild temperatures, in the mid to upper-70s. There is a slight chance of a few showers on Monday across our northern communities. Temperatures will trend cooler into early next week.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy drizzle with isolated showers. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Light east wind.

Tonight Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Thursday Partly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 56.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 68.