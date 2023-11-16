Back in the 60s today!

BALTIMORE — Dry and sunny today with milder temperatures, in the mid-60s! Conditions look pleasant but chilly for the Ravens game this evening at 8 PM. Temperatures will rise above normal again on Friday, in the mid-60s. A cold front approaches from the west on Friday- increasing cloud cover and brings the chance for some showers late in the evening into early Saturday morning. Quickly drying out on Saturday with highs in the low-60s. Plenty of sunshine this weekend with temperatures trending cooler on Sunday, in the mid-50s. It will be a cold start to next week with temperatures hovering around freezing. High temperatures next week will range in the low to mid-50s. It will turn wet and windy mid-week so keep that in mind if you're traveling for Thanksgiving!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.