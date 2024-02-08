Back in the 50s today!

BALTIMORE — Temperatures will rebound back into the 50s today with mostly sunny skies. Nearing 60° on Friday and climbing even higher on Saturday. Scattered showers arrive on Saturday morning and linger through the afternoon. Drier with lingering clouds on Sunday and highs in the mid-50s. Another round of rain will arrive early next week on Monday into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will tumble into the upper-40s and low-50s. Dry, cool, and breezy for Valentine's Day!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming south 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 50.

Monday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.

Wednesday Partly cloudy,, with a high near 47. Breezy.