Back in the 50s today!

BALTIMORE — Temperatures will rebound back into the 50s today with mostly sunny skies. Nearing 60° on Friday and climbing even higher on Saturday. Scattered showers arrive on Saturday morning and linger through the afternoon. Drier with lingering clouds on Sunday and highs in the mid-50s. Another round of rain will arrive early next week on Monday into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will tumble into the upper-40s and low-50s. Dry, cool, and breezy for Valentine's Day!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming south 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind around 5-10 mph.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Monday Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 50.
Monday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.
Wednesday Partly cloudy,, with a high near 47. Breezy.