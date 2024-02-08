Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Back in the 50s today!

Warming up!
We are getting warmer and warmer the next few days. Temperatures are on the way to the 50s and even 60s by the weekend. Our dry stretch comes to an end Saturday. Showers work in for the morning hours with some dry time by the afternoon. We are dry and cloudy into Sunday. There is another bigger weather maker into early next week. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/cool-sunny-today
milder.png
Posted at 3:16 AM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 03:41:15-05

BALTIMORE — Temperatures will rebound back into the 50s today with mostly sunny skies. Nearing 60° on Friday and climbing even higher on Saturday. Scattered showers arrive on Saturday morning and linger through the afternoon. Drier with lingering clouds on Sunday and highs in the mid-50s. Another round of rain will arrive early next week on Monday into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will tumble into the upper-40s and low-50s. Dry, cool, and breezy for Valentine's Day!

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.png

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming south 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind around 5-10 mph.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Monday Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 50.
Monday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.
Wednesday Partly cloudy,, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018