Arctic blast brings the North Pole to Maryland

BALTIMORE — Kicking off our Friday, we will see some wet weather first as rain then as a quick burst of snow before it all dries out and leaves us under that very cold polar airmass. This will cause our temperatures to drop and winds to whip. Due to this very un-nice combination, a wind chill advisory is in place for Maryland and starts at 7pm Friday and continues until 10am Saturday for wind chill values that can get as low as -10 degrees. The cold air will keep holding strong over Maryland through our Christmas weekend as temperatures linger in the low to mid 20s for our daytime highs. We then begin to "warm" as we head into the next work week but do not expect t-shirt weather as temperatures only bounce back to the mid to upper 40s.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 day forecast

Today Rain showers before 11am, then scattered snow showers between 11am and 1pm. Temperature falling to around 19 by 5pm. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 25 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -6. West wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 12. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Christmas Day Sunny, with a high near 27.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 33.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.