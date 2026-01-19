Arctic air arrives this week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Mostly sunny today with highs near 40°. Arctic air invades the region over the next couple of days, with morning temperatures in the teens! Warming up into the 30s and 40s late-week before colder air plunges into the area this weekend. We are closely watching the potential of another coastal storm that could bring some snow to the area this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

M.L.King Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 29.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Saturday A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Saturday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Sunday A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 23.