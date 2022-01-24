Another Winter Storm This Weekend???

WMAR

Winter weather looks to be a real possibility again this weekend. Now, I preference the rest of this article with stating that we are roughly 5 days out from this potential event— so the forecast could shift... The area to watch right now looks to be the eastern shore— with the current forecast place the low offshore ( with Canadian high pressure setting the stage with cold air Friday night - Saturday).

Snow begins moving in late Friday night as moisture begins wrapping around the center of the low. That will continue through Saturday morning before the system pulls off towards the northeast late day.

Stick with us as we continue to fine-tune the forecast this week.

#staytuned