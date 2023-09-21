Another sunny & seasonal day

BALTIMORE — High pressure will remain in control today-yielding tons of sunshine along with seasonable air as high temperatures approach 80 degrees again. Clouds move in on Friday as a coastal low pressure system glides up the coastline. This system will likely bring wet and windy weather to Maryland this weekend. Right now, it looks like the moderate to heavy rain will move in Saturday morning and linger throughout the entire day. Coastal flooding will be a concern thanks to gusty winds. Isolated flooding is possible as well for locations along the Bay. There is still uncertainty with the exact track and timing of this system. Starting off next week on a dry and seasonable note.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Friday Night Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Windy.

Saturday Night Rain likely, mainly before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday A chance of rain before 8am, then a chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.