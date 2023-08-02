Another sunny & comfortable day

BALTIMORE — Pleasant and comfy today with highs in the mid-80s and a bit hazy. There will be an uptick in the humidity department late-week and into the weekend. A few showers are possible during the Thursday morning commute, but the better potential for an isolated storm holds off until late-day. Scattered showers and storms roll through on Friday afternoon and evening. The severe threat is low, but not zero. High pressure builds in and we dry out and warm up this weekend with temperatures in the upper-80s. There is another round of showers and storms on Monday as a warm front moves in.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a chance of showers between 9am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.