Another spring-like day

BALTIMORE — We start off our first Monday of 2023 on a warm and spring-like note as temperatures rise to the upper 50s and low 60s. This warm trend is all thanks to a large weather system that is slowly sliding through the middle of the country. A consistent southerly flow is driving lots of warm air into our area leaving us with the 50s and 60s over the next few days. This also brings in lots of moisture which primes our atmosphere for some rain by the middle of the week and even a few thunderstorms as well. Severe weather looks to remain on the low side of things but still would be good to keep an eye to the sky in case of anything. Temperatures and cloud cover begins to drop post weather system as we get closer to normal. The weekend is looking to feel more like January again with cooler air hanging around.

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

Tuesday A slight chance of rain. Patchy fog between 7am and 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of rain between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 45.