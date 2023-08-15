Watch Now
Another round of storms ahead

Hot and humid...
Scattered storms and showers are back Tuesday, some could be strong to severe. We clear out for the rest of the week.
highs.jpg
Posted at 3:14 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 03:14:11-04

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Another hot and humid day with highs near 90° and heat index values in the mid to upper-90s. A cold front will slide through the area today-sparking another wave of isolated showers and storms this afternoon. The greatest chance for strong-severe storms will be south and east of the I-95 corridor. Damaging wind gusts and periods of heavy rainfall will be the top concern so the Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5). High pressure builds into the region mid-late week, which will provide drier conditions and more sunshine with temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s through the rest of the work week. A bubble of high pressure sets up this weekend-yielding dry and sunny skies along with warming temperatures. Highs will climb into the mid-90s early next week!

Have a sunny day!

7day.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 12pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind around 5-10 mph.
Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 94.

