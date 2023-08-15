Another round of storms ahead

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Another hot and humid day with highs near 90° and heat index values in the mid to upper-90s. A cold front will slide through the area today-sparking another wave of isolated showers and storms this afternoon. The greatest chance for strong-severe storms will be south and east of the I-95 corridor. Damaging wind gusts and periods of heavy rainfall will be the top concern so the Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5). High pressure builds into the region mid-late week, which will provide drier conditions and more sunshine with temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s through the rest of the work week. A bubble of high pressure sets up this weekend-yielding dry and sunny skies along with warming temperatures. Highs will climb into the mid-90s early next week!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 12pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 94.