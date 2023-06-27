Another round of rain & storms ahead

BALTIMORE — Another wave of rain and storms slides in this afternoon through early-evening. These storms will be less potent, but could still be some gusty winds and some hail so a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) is in place for the majority of the area. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s today and Wednesday, before things heat up late-week. Drier air works in on Wednesday and the weather pattern remains mostly rain/storm free through the rest of the week. There is a slight chance of an afternoon pop-up west of the city on Friday. Wet weather returns this weekend with showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will flirt with 90°.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Low around 65. West wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.