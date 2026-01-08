Another mild day with sunshine!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Get ready for another stunning day with highs in the 50s and lots of sunshine! Light drizzle is possible early Friday. Rain chances increase Friday night into Saturday, with most areas expected to pick up between a half inch and three-quarters of an inch of rainfall. Drying out on Sunday with gusty winds. Trending cooler with sunny skies early next week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Friday A chance of rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 57.

Friday Night Rain. Low around 50.

Saturday Rain. High near 62.

Saturday Night Rain. Low around 44.

Sunday A chance of rain early. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.