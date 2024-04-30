Another hot day!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Another summer-like day with highs well into the 80s this afternoon! A cold front approaches from the west- generating scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms during the late-afternoon and evening hours. While the threat for severe weather is low, some of the thunderstorms that develop could contain gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. Some of this moisture will spill over into Wednesday as the cold front swings through. This will keep temperatures in the lower-80s and upper-70s through the rest of the work week. Dropping even more this weekend, with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s with mostly cloud skies and rain chances, especially for Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.