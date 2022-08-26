Another hot and muggy day

BALTIMORE — The heat and humidity continue as we close out the work week. Temperatures will again climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with a heat index values hanging around the mid 90s. A few spotty showers are expected to pass over us this afternoon and evening. Luckily they will be quick ones. The weekend heat still continues with slight afternoon chances due to the abundance of humidity. Next week starts off hot before a cold front moves in to help break up this hot and humid pattern.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.