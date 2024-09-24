Another gray and gloomy day

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! The weather pattern remains unsettled through the first few days of autumn. Skies will be gray with on and off showers and drizzle. Temperatures will rise into the low-70s for most this afternoon, before gradually climbing into the upper-70s and low-80s late-week. It is possible that the remnants of soon-to-be Helene impact our area on Friday and into the start of the weekend. There is still plenty of uncertainty as rain chances depend on where the tropical low tracks. Make sure you check back in for updates!

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Showers likely. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.