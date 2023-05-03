Another day with scattered showers

BALTIMORE — Spotty showers are expected today with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will only reach the mid-50s for most. A few lingering showers are possible on Thursday afternoon with milder temperatures in the 60s late-week. Drying things out on Friday with a bit more sunshine! Temperatures will rebound back into the 70s this weekend with ample sunshine and dry time! Our dry stretch continues next week with some heat back. Temperatures surge into the low 80s.

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers, mainly after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. West wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.