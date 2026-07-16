Another day with hot temperatures and hazy skies

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Another hot and hazy day with high temperatures nearing the triple digits. Skies will appear hazy due to wildfire smoke from Canada. This will lead to poor air quality through Friday. High temperatures will gradually decline into the mid-90s this weekend, with an increased risk for showers and thunderstorms. Right now, Saturday appears to have the greatest chance for widespread thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures trend more seasonal next week with rain and storm chances mid-week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Areas of smoke. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 104. Calm wind becoming west 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. West wind around 5-10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday Areas of smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 93.

Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 73.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.