Another day of spotty showers

BALTIMORE — Another round of rain showers to start off the first half of the work week as we are still under this muggy and gross airmass. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s but feeling like the upper 80s and lower 90s. A cold front will slide through Wednesday morning sparking up a few thunder showers early in the day but drier air will really clear us up as the day continues. The latter half of the week will feel a bit more fall like as we see our morning temperatures starting off in the upper 50s before topping out in the upper 70s. The weekend slowly warms up but will stay dry.

WMAR

7 day forecast

Monday Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday A chance of showers after 3pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 83.