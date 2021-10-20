Another Dandy Day Delivered

Another lovely day with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will bring the chance for showers tomorrow evening and a reinforcing cold front will drop temperatures into the mid to upper 60s by the weekend. Another system will bring the chance for showers for the beginning of next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Light southwest wind.

Thursday:S unny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night:P artly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

