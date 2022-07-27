Another comfortable day with some spotty showers

BALTIMORE — Another day of comfortable temperatures are on hand for us but humidity is increasing. This will have our mid to upper 80s feeling more like the low 90s. A few stray showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening time but they should not put a damper on any plans. Thursday will be the warmest day for us as temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with a much more sticky feel to the air. A cold front on Friday will help alleviate the humidity in the form of some thunder showers, with some that can be on the strong side. That will then leave us with a much drier setup for Saturday and even most of Sunday. Afternoon shower chances then return for us to start off the next work week.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 5am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 20%.