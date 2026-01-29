Another bitterly cold day!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! The brutal cold sticks around through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will remain below freezing with sub-zero wind chills during the overnight hours. Regarding the potential winter storm this weekend, most of the computer models skirt the system out to sea, lowering the chance to see snow here in Baltimore. However, Delmarva will experience strong winds and snow showers, so avoid traveling along the eastern shore if you can.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -6. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 5. Northwest wind5-10 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -4.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Saturday A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19.

Saturday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 32.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.