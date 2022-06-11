Watch
An Unsettled Weekend

Showers & storms sprinkled throughout the forecast...
Posted at 11:50 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 23:50:56-04
p1.JPG

Dewpoints will be noticeably higher this weekend, especially Sunday with very humid conditions dominating Sunday afternoon.
An area of low pressure will pas to our south Saturday bringing early morning showers our way. Looks like the best rain chances will be morning through early afternoon—with the second half of the day looking mainly dry. A stray rumble of thunder possible— but severe weather is not in the cards for Saturday.

p3.JPG

Meanwhile, Sunday a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for strong storms is in effect for our area. Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain are our primary concerns. The best for storms will arrive after 2pm and linger through early evening.

p4.JPG

#staytuned

