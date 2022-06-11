An Unsettled Weekend

WMAR

Dewpoints will be noticeably higher this weekend, especially Sunday with very humid conditions dominating Sunday afternoon.

An area of low pressure will pas to our south Saturday bringing early morning showers our way. Looks like the best rain chances will be morning through early afternoon—with the second half of the day looking mainly dry. A stray rumble of thunder possible— but severe weather is not in the cards for Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sunday a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for strong storms is in effect for our area. Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain are our primary concerns. The best for storms will arrive after 2pm and linger through early evening.

