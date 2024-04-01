An unsettled start to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! This is no April Fool's joke...the weather pattern will be very unsettled for the first half of the week. A front stalls out around the Mid-Atlantic region- sparking showers and perhaps isolated thunderstorms during the first half of the day. Some clearing briefly takes place this evening. Temps throughout the entire week remain well below normal in the mid to upper-50s. There is the potential for short-lived strong to severe storms on Tuesday, so the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted most of Maryland under a level 2/5 Slight Risk. The main threats include damaging winds and small-sized hail. On Wednesday, some lingering thunderstorms are possible before skies gradually dry out late-week. Overall, around 1-3" of rain is possible when it's all said and done. Looking ahead to a mostly dry weekend!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. High near 58. East wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. Low around 47. East wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Patchy fog. High near 55.

Tuesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. Low around 46.

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. High near 57.

Wednesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.