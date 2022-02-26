An Icy Situation

WMAR

A bit of dicey start to the day— as we were dealing with some lingering moisture from an ice storm that was moving through our area. This type of event caused some of us to take a personal day at work, some had the day off and just cuddled up on the couch, while others had a delayed start. These kids at the Waldorf School of Baltimore treated today like any typical day. They laced up the shoes and spent the day out in the elements, like they do every single day. While the freezing rain made for awesome pictures of tree icicles, they also created quite the slippery situation.

WMAR

Higher totals were observed north and west of the city, with locations like Thurmont and Watersville picking up a quarter inch of ice. At BWI, where our official records are taken, we amassed 0.15" of ice. Further south in Crofton, only a light coating was observed.

Thankfully the weekend forecast is dry... temperatures will be doing the typical dance we see this time of year — with Sunday being the weekend winner as temperatures return back to the 50s.

