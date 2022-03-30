AM Wintry Mix Then Some PM Sun

A wintry mix will move through this morning then gradual clearing will occur by this afternoon. It will be breezy as winds turn to the south gusting up to 25 mph. There is a chance for strong to severe storms tomorrow. Temperatures will heat up into the mid 70s ahead of a cold front. Behind the front temps drop to seasonal levels, in the low 60s, Friday into the weekend. The next chance for showers is Sunday. Next week starts off dry with sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. High near 73. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Low around 51. South wind 11 to 18 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65