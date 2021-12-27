AM Wintry Mix; PM Showers

BALTIMORE — A weak area of low pressure and a stalled boundary brings the potential for a light coating of snow/sleet mainly along the Mason Dixon line this morning. Isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-40s. The stalled boundary keeps rain chances in the forecast throughout most of the week with high temperatures above normal, in the low to mid-50s.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Monday A chance of snow before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow between 9am and 10am, then rain likely after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Night Rain likely, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday A chance of rain after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night A chance of rain before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

New Year's Day A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.