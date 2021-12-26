AM Wintry Mix Likely Tomorrow

A reinforcing cold front will slide through the area overnight sending temperatures towards the mid to low 30s. As we head into the morning hours, a weak low pressure system will throw moisture into our area— bringing the chance for wintry mix across the northern half of the area during the morning commute. Rain chances will stick around for most of the day as temperatures struggle to reach the mid 40s. Rain chance linger for most of the work week— with Friday being our best chance at seeing sunny skies.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.

Monday A chance of rain and snow before 9am, then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Night A chance of rain, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday A chance of rain after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

New Year's Day A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

