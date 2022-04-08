AM Sun Then PM Showers

Sun, showers and seasonal conditions will rule today with highs in the low 60s. An upper level level will keep the chance for showers around into tomorrow. It will be chilly with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be drier but colder with lows in the mid 30s and highs in the mid 50s. Frost is possible to start the new week. Temps will warm up to seasonal highs with a mix of sun and clouds for Opening Day. Much warmer by Tuesday into the end of the week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

