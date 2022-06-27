AM Showers; Drier PM

BALTIMORE — Starting off a brand new week with some showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder through the morning hours. Locally heavy downpours are possible. Temperatures will be seasonable, in the mid-80s and drier air works into the region this afternoon/evening. High pressure settles in, dropping dew points, which lowers humidity for the next few days! Temperatures will warm back up into the to low mid-90s late-week, thanks to an elevated southerly wind flow. Showers and storms are possible for the start of the 4th of July weekend.
7 Day Forecast:
Today Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 68.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 94.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.