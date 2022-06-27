Watch Now
Weather

Actions

AM Showers; Drier PM

Lower humidity ahead...
Cesar Cornejo's WMAR-2 News Forecast for Sunday Evening
Posted at 3:50 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 03:50:55-04

BALTIMORE — Starting off a brand new week with some showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder through the morning hours. Locally heavy downpours are possible. Temperatures will be seasonable, in the mid-80s and drier air works into the region this afternoon/evening. High pressure settles in, dropping dew points, which lowers humidity for the next few days! Temperatures will warm back up into the to low mid-90s late-week, thanks to an elevated southerly wind flow. Showers and storms are possible for the start of the 4th of July weekend.

Stay Tuned!

7DAY.JPG

7 Day Forecast:
Today Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 68.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 94.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018