AM Showers; Drier PM

BALTIMORE — Starting off a brand new week with some showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder through the morning hours. Locally heavy downpours are possible. Temperatures will be seasonable, in the mid-80s and drier air works into the region this afternoon/evening. High pressure settles in, dropping dew points, which lowers humidity for the next few days! Temperatures will warm back up into the to low mid-90s late-week, thanks to an elevated southerly wind flow. Showers and storms are possible for the start of the 4th of July weekend.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 68.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.