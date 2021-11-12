AM Showers and Storms Will Give Way to Some PM Sun

Showers and storms this morning will give way to some sunshine this afternoon. It will be breezy with SW gusts 30-35 mph. SPC has the Eastern Shore and Harford county in a marginal risk (level 1 on a scale 1-5). Damaging gusty wind is the primary threat. Today will be the last day in the 60s before high temps drop into the 50s this weekend into the start of next week. There is a slight chance for a few showers Saturday as a secondary cold front swings through. Wednesday and Thursday highs will rise above normal into the low to mid 60s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then a slight chance of showers between 11am and noon. High near 66. South wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

