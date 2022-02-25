AM Patchy Ice & Fog

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until 10 AM today. Patchy ice and fog, this morning, will give way to gradual clearing this afternoon. Highs in will be above normal in the mid 50s. Dry conditions will continue into next week with moderating temps by mid-week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: A chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of rain before 10am, then a slight chance of rain between 10am and 1pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 50.