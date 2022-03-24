AM Patchy Fog With Isolated Showers/Storms Possible

Patchy morning fog will greet you this morning, along with isolated showers & storms. Some storms may be strong to severe mainly in southern MD. The Storm Prediction Center has the area in a marginal risk. If severe storms do fire, damaging wind is the primary threat but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Friday will be dry, breezy and cooler. A clipper system will bring the chance for showers on Saturday and cold temps on Sunday into the beginning of next week with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Patchy fog before 11am, then patchy fog after 5pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind around 7 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then showers likely between 11pm and 2am. Patchy fog before 11pm. Otherwise, cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 47. East wind 6 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

