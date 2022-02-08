AM Patchy Fog & Ice Give Way To Sunny & Seasonal Conditions

Be aware of patchy fog and ice this morning which will lead to reduced visibility and icy roads. Plenty of sunshine is on tap today along with seasonal temps in the mid 40s. Temps will ramp up into the low to mid 50s for the rest of the week. Saturday temperatures will be even warmer in the upper 50s to 60 degrees. There is slight chance for a shower Thursday and Sunday as a couple of fronts slide through. Temps will tumble behind the front on Sunday into Monday. Highs will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 42. Light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night:Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

