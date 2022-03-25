AM Patchy Dense Fog Then Sun, Clouds And Wind

The week ends with patchy fog this morning and a mix of sun & clouds through the day. It will be breezy today into the beginning of next week. A clipper system will move through tomorrow bringing the chance for showers and mountain snow. Sunday will be 5-10 degrees colder than Saturday with Sunday's highs only in the upper 40s. Near record cold is on tap for the start of next week with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 42. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.