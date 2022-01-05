AM Freezing Rain And Breezy

Freezing rain this morning mainly along and east of I-95. Temps will warm up to seasonal levels courtesy of a southwest breeze. Most of Thursday will be dry with snow overspreading the area late in the evening into Friday morning. A wide spread 1-3" is likely with some areas receiving 4-5". The first half of the weekend will be mostly sunny but cold with highs only in the low to mid 30s. Another round of wintry weather may move in on Sunday with rain, freezing rain and sleet possible.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Freezing rain likely before 9am, then a chance of rain between 9am and 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no ice accumulation expected.

Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night: Snow, mainly after 10pm. Low around 26. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Friday: A slight chance of snow before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday: Rain. High near 47. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 32.

