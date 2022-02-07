AM Freezing Drizzle, PM Rain

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until 10AM today for southeast Harford, Cecil and Kent Counties. Freezing drizzle/rain will bring a glaze of ice on the roads this morning. There will be some sun before rain moves in later this afternoon/evening. It turns breezy and dry tomorrow. Dry conditions stick around through the end of the week with highs above normal in the low 50s. Temps drop back below normal into the 30s for the latter half of the weekend.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles





7 Day Forecast:

Today: A chance of freezing rain before 8am, then a chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain between 8am and 9am, then a chance of rain after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: Rain likely, possibly mixing with snow after 10pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Light northwest wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Light southwest wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

