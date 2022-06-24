AM Fog; Some PM Sun

BALTIMORE — Waking up to areas of patchy fog this morning before it diminishes after sunrise. Temperatures will rebound into the mid-80s today with more sunshine! It will feel sticky thanks to dew point values in the mid-60s. Trending warmer and more humid this weekend with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. A cold front is still on track to bring another round of showers and storms on Monday afternoon. Much of next week is looking rain-free with lower humidity!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 84. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 88.