Watch Now
Weather

Actions

AM Fog; Some PM Sun

Warmth and humidity increase this weekend...
Good Morning Maryland Weather
Posted at 3:27 AM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 05:29:31-04

BALTIMORE — Waking up to areas of patchy fog this morning before it diminishes after sunrise. Temperatures will rebound into the mid-80s today with more sunshine! It will feel sticky thanks to dew point values in the mid-60s. Trending warmer and more humid this weekend with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. A cold front is still on track to bring another round of showers and storms on Monday afternoon. Much of next week is looking rain-free with lower humidity!

Stay Tuned!

7DAY.JPG

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 84. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018