Afternoon thundershowers return

BALTIMORE — We kick off our Wednesday on a warm not as temperatures continue to rise ahead of our incoming cold front. Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid to upper 60s again but more persistent rain showers are expected especially along the cold front. The cold front will spark up a few thundershowers that could put down some gusty winds. This is why the Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk for Wednesday. Once this front moves through we will see much cooler air returning into our area as we see temperature drop below freezing during the overnight hours. this will set us up for a cooler Thursday where our highs will top out in the mid 40s despite more sunshine. Late Friday into Saturday morning will see another shot of rain but should clear out for the rest of the weekend as we see temperatures slowly rebounding back into the low 60s for Sunday onward.

Stay weather aware!

WMAR

7 day forecast

Today Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 66. South wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers, mainly before 9pm. Low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.