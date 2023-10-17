Adding a bit more sunshine

BALTIMORE — Another day with temperatures hanging in the 60s as clouds still hang on tight. While they are of the dry variety, they will cap most of the daytime warming from the sun. We then slowly see them fade away and see our winds turn southerly as they help boost our temperatures back to the low 70s and upper 60s by Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, we begin to see another round of rain to end the work week and for the first half of the weekend. Once the rain dries out, it then gets replaced by cooler air to drop our temperatures back into the low 60s for Sunday and Monday.

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 day forecast

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night Showers likely, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 61.