Active weather for Veteran's Day

BALTIMORE — Today will be an active one thanks to Nicole racing up the east coast. This will end up boosting our temperatures even though we will be under thick cloud cover and rainy conditions. The morning will start off with some rain showers and as the day progresses, we will start seeing thunderstorms. These thunderstorms will be on the strong to severe side and thanks to all of the extra spin supplied by the leftovers of Nicole will allow these storms to rotate. This is why the Storm Prediction Center still has us under a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe weather, including damaging winds and brief tornadoes. This will occur during the second half of the day and start to taper out as we head into Saturday morning thanks to the cold front absorbing and then pushing out the remnants of Nicole. Saturday then will be cooler and windy, so do not let that 68 degree high fool you as it is going to happen overnight. Sunday through the beginning half of next week will feel more like December with those highs hanging in the upper 40s and mornings right around the freezing mark. Then, as we head into the midweek, another chance for rain returns as a quick moving system moves through.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Veterans Day Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Patchy fog before 11am, then patchy fog after 5pm. High near 70. East wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog between midnight and 2am. Steady temperature around 59. Southeast wind 14 to 17 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday A chance of showers, mainly before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.