Abundant Sunshine Will Be The Rule Today

Expect sunny and below normal temperatures today with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. A wintry mix is possible Wednesday morning. The afternoon will be dry with highs in the upper 50s. Temps warm up into the mid 70s by Thursday ahead of a strong cold front. Showers and storms are possible and some may be severe. Damaging gusty wind is the primary threat. Showers are possible Friday morning but drier conditions will take over by the afternoon. Highs will remain in the upper 50s to low 60s into the weekend. The next chance for showers is on Sunday.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. High near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then a chance of showers. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday: A chance of showers before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.