Abundant Sunshine Kicks Off The Work Week

High pressure will provide abundant sunshine today. Highs will be in the mid-50s. Dry conditions and above normal temps will continue through the week. The next chance for showers is Saturday as a cold front pushes in. Seasonably chilly temperatures will drop in for the second half of the weekend behind the front.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

