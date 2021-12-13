Watch
Abundant Sunshine Kicks Off The Work Week

Above normal temps continue....
Lynette Charles
Posted at 6:54 AM, Dec 13, 2021
High pressure will provide abundant sunshine today. Highs will be in the mid-50s. Dry conditions and above normal temps will continue through the week. The next chance for showers is Saturday as a cold front pushes in. Seasonably chilly temperatures will drop in for the second half of the weekend behind the front.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Friday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

