Abundant Sunshine and Warmer

Abundant sunshine will prevail today into Thursday as high pressure dominates. Highs will be in the low 70s today into the end of the week. There is a slight chance for showers Friday. High pressure returns and cooler temps return for the weekend. The next chance for showers will be for the start of next week.
Stay tuned!
7 Day Forecast:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.