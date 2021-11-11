Above Normal with Increasing Clouds and Wind

Clouds and wind will increase today ahead of a cold front that is approaching from the west. Highs will make it to the upper 60s. A few showers are possible late tonight with heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds rolling in tomorrow morning. The second half of Friday should be drier. A secondary front will bring the chance for showers and gusty conditions Saturday. Highs will drop into the 50s by the weekend into the start of next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

Veterans Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 57. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm. High near 67. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: A chance of showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

