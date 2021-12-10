Above Normal With Clouds Hovering

Calm with clouds today. There is a slight chance for a few spotty showers this evening. Temps will warm to the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Record warmth will be reached by tomorrow with highs in the low 70s. Showers and storms are possible Saturday evening as a cold front rolls through. Some storms may be severe. The primary threat is damaging gusty wind but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Cooling and clearing take place on Sunday with more sunshine and highs in the low 50s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: A slight chance of showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 52. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10pm, then showers likely between 10pm and 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 15 to 18 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 31.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

