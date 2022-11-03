Above normal warmth continues...

BALTIMORE — Temperatures will remain above normal through the rest of the work week, with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s. There will be plenty of sunshine as well! Saturday will be even warmer with highs in the mid-70s. Breezy southerly winds may gust up to 35 mph at times. On Sunday, there is a slight chance for rain showers over us, but rainfall totals do not look significant. Average temperatures still hold on into early next week. Temperatures will cooldown into the 60s by the middle of next week.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Light east wind.

Friday Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night A chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday A chance of showers before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 63.