Above Normal Temps With Showers And Wind

Dry this morning with intermittent showers moving in early this afternoon. It will be breezy and mild with southerly gusts up to 35 mph and highs in the low 60s. Tomorrow will be milder with highs in the upper 60s to 70 degrees. Expect morning showers and the breezy conditions to continue. A wintry mix of sleet & freezing rain is possible Thursday morning with rain Thursday afternoon. More rain is in the forecast for Friday. The weekend will be dry with cooler temps on Saturday and more seasonal temps by Sunday.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Showers, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. Patchy fog before 9am. High near 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 38. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Rain. Low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday: Rain, mainly before 1pm. High near 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.