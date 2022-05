WMAR

What a weekend!

Friday and Saturday were a bit of a mess. Scattered showers dominated both forecasts and we picked up over 2 inches of rain! Several flood warnings were triggered—but thankfully no injuries were reported.

Thankfully, there's plenty of dry time in the forecast. Sunny skies and warming temperatures are in the cards for us over the next few days. Our next rain chance doesn't arrive until the weekend.

