A wintry mix to end the week

BALTIMORE — A brief wintry mix of rain and wet snow is expected this morning, especially north and west of the city. The switchover to cold rain should occur by late-morning through the afternoon. This will keep us cooler with highs in the 40s. Some of this will spill over into Saturday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected. Drying out Saturday afternoon with blustery northwest winds. High temperatures this weekend will range in the mid to upper-40s. Another wintry mix/rain is back Sunday evening into Monday morning. We continue the cooler stretch through most of next week before getting highs back into the 50s Thursday.

Have a fantastic Friday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain, mainly after 11am. High near 44. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Rain showers likely before 1am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 4am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind 8 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7am, then a chance of rain showers between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. North wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday A chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night Rain. Low around 38.

Monday Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.