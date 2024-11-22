A winter-like start to the day

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Temperatures begin near freezing, which will support some snowflakes mixing in with rain northwest of the Bay. The best chance for light accumulation, mainly on the grass, will be north near the state line. Road temperatures will still be pretty warm, so we expect a lot of melting on contact. High temperatures in the 40s paired with gusty winds up to 35 mph will make it feel blustery throughout the day. Rising back to seasonal levels this weekend, with temperatures in the 50s. We make a run at the 60s early next week! Thanksgiving is looking wet at this point. It will be a system we watch very closely!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Rain and snow likely before noon, then rain. High near 46. West wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35-40 mph.

Friday Night A chance of rain Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thanksgiving Day Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.